Australia shares inch higher on boost from energy, financials stocks

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up on Monday as the gains in energy and financial stocks offset declines in miners, while investor sentiment remained positive on bets that the U.S. interest rates had already peaked.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.1% to 7,055.50 by 0023 GMT. The benchmark closed around 0.1% lower on Friday.

Investors remained buoyant on the hopes that U.S. rates have peaked and might even begin to fall next year. However, top Federal Reserve officials did not completely rule out the possibility of further hikes if needed. MKTS/GLOB

In Sydney, energy stocks .AXEJ gained 1.5% as oil prices soared driven by expectations of OPEC+ deepening supply cuts to shore up prices. O/R

Sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX gained 0.9% and 1.0%, respectively.

Karoon Energy KAR.AX advanced 5.4%, becoming the top gainer on the benchmark index, with brokarage Morningstar expecting the energy producer's acquisition of Who Dat and Dome Patrol oil and gas fields in the U.S. to benefit its earnings.

Following suit, the financials .AXFJ also advanced 0.6%, with the "Big Four" banks gaining between 0.4% and 0.8%.

However, gold stocks .AXGD fell around 1.5% tracking subdued gold prices on Friday. GOL/

Sector major Northern Star Resources NST.AX fell as much as 2.6%.

Miners .AXMM fell 0.5%, with BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX slipping between 0.3% and 0.8%.

Rio Tinto RIO.AX shares fell 0.7%. On Friday, the heavyweight miner agreed to pay a $28 million to settle a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit accusing it of fraud while handling of a failed investment in a Mozambique coal project.

Separately, Australian bourse operator ASX Ltd ASX.AXsaid it entered an agreement with India's TATA Consultancy Services (TCS) TCS.NS to design and replace its clearing house electronic subregister system (CHESS) software. ASX shares rose 2.4% to hit a 2-month high.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.02%to 11,174.33.

