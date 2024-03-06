Australia shares inch higher as growth data supports rate cut bets

News & Insights

March 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended higher on Wednesday after the country's fourth-quarter gross domestic product data missed forecast and rekindled investor optimism over interest rate cuts.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO inched 0.1% higher to end at 7,733.50 points. The benchmark fell 0.2% on Tuesday.

The country's real gross domestic product (GDP) increased 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, below estimates of 0.3%.

The slowdown confirmed high borrowing costs were working well to curb demand and bolstered expectations of a rate cut.

Markets are pricing the first rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia to come in August. 0#RBAWATCH

"GDP figures show that the previous rate hikes have indeed applied the brakes to the economy," Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade said, adding the data may result in the RBA delivering a softer policy tone at the March meeting.

On the Sydney bourse, financial stocks led gains, .AXFJ rising 0.8%, hitting its highest level since November 2007.

ANZ Group ANZ.AX jumped 1% and logged its highest close since Aug. 13, 2021. Australia's fourth biggest lender said it had agreed to sell its 16.5% interest in Malaysian lender AMMB Holdings AMMB.KL for about 2.10 billion ringgit ($443.97 million).

Energy stocks .AXEJ jumped 0.5%.

Meanwhile, heavyweight miners .AXMM fell 0.6%, with top miners BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX dipping 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

Technology stocks .AXIJ fell 1.4% to log its worst day since Feb. 6. The sub-index snapped an 11-session rally.

Gold stocks .AXGD were down 0.4% after rising for four straight sessions.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.4% to finish the session at 11,795.90 points.

($1 = 4.7300 ringgit)

(Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Adwitiya.Srivastava@thomsonreuters.com))

