Australia shares inch higher ahead of U.S. inflation data

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares logged modest gains on Thursday, lifted by tech stocks and strong advances made by National Australia Bank on robust earnings, even as investors eyed U.S. inflation data due later in the day for new clues on interest rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.3% higher at 7,288.50, maintaining a three-day gaining streak. The benchmark had added 1.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of the country's second-biggest lender, National Australia Bank NAB.AX, jumped 4.5% after it reported a 9.1% rise in first-quarter profit, driven by a growth in its home and business lending.

This drove financial stocks .AXFJ up 0.9% in their third straight session of gains. The other three of "Big Four" banks firmed between 1.1% and 1.2%, while wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX advanced 5.9% on a jump in annual profit.

Australia-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX climbed 9.7% to lead a rally among the technology stocks .AXIJ, which added 2.6% to become the top gainer in the benchmark. The sub-index also tracked a sharply higher overnight finish in the Wall Street indexes. .N

Network operator Megaport MP1.AX gained 7.6%, while Xero Ltd XRO.AX advanced 0.5%.

Damian Rooney, director of equity sales at Argonaut, said investors seemed to be in a wait-and-see mode today. "They are taking a little bit of money off the table subject to the United States' inflation data due tonight," he added.

Rooney also stressed that the end of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) bond-buying spree could also be affecting investor sentiment.

RBA stopped its quantitative easing campaign on Thursday after buying up more than A$350 billion ($251.23 billion) in bonds as part of a massive pandemic stimulus package.

Among other sectors, miners .AXMM advanced 0.7% on the back of strong commodity prices, while healthcare stocks .AXHJ and energy stocks .AXEJ retreated 0.8% and 0.4%, respectively. MET/L

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended 0.2% lower to finish the session at 12,413.05.

