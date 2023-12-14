Australia shares hit over 4-mth high on boost from commodities, banks stocks

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares climbed a more than four-month high on Friday, buoyed by better-than-expected jobs data and optimism after U.S. Federal Reserve indicated that interest rates might be lowered in 2024.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.8% to 7434.0 by 0023 GMT, its highest level since Aug. 2. The benchmark is set for a third straight weekly gain and its best week since July 14.

On Thursday, the local employment data exceeded expectations for a second straight month, but the jobless rate rose to a 1-1/2-year high as more people went looking for work, adding to signs of loosening in the labour market.

Additionally, the Fed took a dovish stance in its final monetary policy meeting of 2024 on Wednesday, keeping rates on hold for a third straight month, while signalling a possibility of lower borrowing cuts in 2024.

In Sydney, heavyweight mining stocks .AXMM led gains on the benchmark, trading 2.1% higher, eyeing their best week since Sept. 15, with sector majors Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX up 2.4% and 1.6%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD gained 1.0% tracking bullion prices. GOL/

Shares of Evolution Mining EVN.AX climbed 1.2%.

Rate-sensitive financials stocks .AXFJ rose 0.5%, set for a fourth straight weekly gain, and best week since July 14. The 'Big Four' banks rose between 0.2% and 1.2%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ were up 1.7%, on track for their best week since Oct. 13, and best day since Nov. 14, on gains in oil prices. O/R

Australian Clinical Labs ACL.AXsaid it intended to withdraw its takeover bid for medical centre operator Healius HLS.AX, citing a "significant" deterioration in the performance of Healius since the offer was announced.

Shares of Healius and Australian Care were down 0.7% and 1.4%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ticked 0.3% lower to 11,517.69, but was set for its seventh straight weekly gain.

(Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Adwitiya.Srivastava@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.