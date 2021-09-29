Australia shares hit near four-month low as China production curbs hit miners

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares hit a near four-month low on Wednesday, as weak commodity prices hammered local mining stocks on fears over production curbs caused by a power crunch in top consumer China.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 1.2% to 7,192.30 by 0038 GMT, its lowest since June 2. The benchmark ended 1.5% lower on Tuesday.

The country's top trading partner China is grappling from a widening power crunch, which has compelled numerous factories including many supplying Apple and Tesla to come to a halt.

This led miners .AXMM to fall as much as 2.3% to a near one-year low as prices of iron ore and copper dipped on fears over demand hit. IRONORE/MET/L

The country's mining triumvirate, BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX fell between 2.2% and 2.5%.

Tech stocks .AXIJ fell 2.7% to hit its lowest in over a month after tracking an overnight plunge in Wall Street's tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index .IXIC, which fell over 2% amid broad sell-off driven by rising U.S. Treasury yields. .N

Appen APX.AX fell 3.4% to lead losses on the index, while sector heavyweight Afterpay APT.AX dropped over 3%.

The energy index .AXEJ was down 1.8%, following a dip in oil prices. Santos STO.AX and Oil Search OSH.AX fell 2% and 2.2%, respectively, leading losses on the index. O/R

Financials .AXFJ were down 1% with the big four banks trading between 0.8% and 1.1%

Eslewhere, Japan's Nikkei .N225 was down 2% at 29,592.72.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.8% to 13,063.20, with healthcare and consumer stocks leading losses on the benhcmark index.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

