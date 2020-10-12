APT

Australia shares hit near 2-month high as banks shine

Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

China September trade data awaited

New Zealand's benchmark index at record high

Australian financial stocks hit two-month peak

Coal miners drop after reports China blocking Aussie exports

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares hit a near two-month high on Tuesday, led by banking and technology stocks, as expectations that the United States would soon pass a coronavirus relief package lifted global equity markets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 1% to 6,193 by 0005 GMT, after closing 0.5% higher on Monday.

In New Zealand, the main S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 gained 0.8% to hit an all-time high of 12,454.57.

Overnight, all three major U.S. stock indexes closed sharply higher after optimism was sparked by the Trump administration's call to pass a leaner coronavirus relief bill as negotiations on a broader package ran into resistance. .N

Market participants are now waiting for China's monthly export data due later in the day for further direction.

A Reuters poll showed exports likely rose for a fourth straight month in September as the world's second-biggest economy and Australia's top trade partner stays on the path to economic recovery.

Australian financial stocks .AXFJ climbed as much as 2.6% on Tuesday to hit a two-month high, with the "Big Four" banks adding between 1.5% and 3%.

IT stocks .AXIJ firmed 1.9% and were on track to post a seventh session of gains, taking cues from a tech rally in the United States.

Buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay Ltd APT.AX rose 4.4% to a record high and led the sub-index higher.

Meanwhile, coal producers fell sharply on reports China was blocking shipments of the commodity from Australia.

Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX slid 5.3% and was the biggest loser on the benchmark, while New Hope Corp NHC.AX dropped 5.6%.

Australia-listed shares of real estate developer Unibail Rodamco SE URW.AX jumped 6.8% to top the benchmark index, after the company entered an agreement to sell an office building for 620 million Euros ($732.41 million).

In New Zealand, local shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd ANZ.NZ added 4.3% to lead gains, followed by Argosy Property Ltd's ARG.NZ 2.8% rise.

($1 = 0.8465 euros)

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

