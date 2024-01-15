Australia shares hit four-week low as commodity stocks drag

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares hit a four-week low on Tuesday dragged down by commodity stocks on weaker underlying prices, while production season kicked off with Rio Tinto's December quarter update.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell as much as 0.9% to 7,430.60 by 2347 GMT, its lowest level since Dec. 19.
Heavyweight miners led losses on the benchmark, dropping as much as 1.3% to hit their lowest level since Dec. 7.
Iron ore future prices slipped on Monday as top consumer China held its medium-term interest rate steady, defying market expectations. [IRONORE/]
Energy stocks declined 0.9%, and were on track for their biggest daily drop since Dec. 5, after a limited impact of the Middle East conflict on oil production triggered profit taking, following a 2% rise in benchmark prices last week. [O/R]
Financials dropped 0.4%, with the 'big four' banks losing between 0.1% and 0.6%.
Consumer stocks retreated 1.1%, with top supermarket
A survey showed that Australian consumer sentiment took a turn for the worse in January, as cost-of-living pressures and higher mortgage rates stoked concerns over finances.
Healthcare stocks dipped 0.3%, and technology firms fell nearly 1%.
