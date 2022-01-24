Australia shares hit eight-month low on Fed rate-hike fears

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 1.3% on Tuesday to hit an eight-month low as investors exited riskier assets on concerns of a quicker-than-expected rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with geopolitical tensions and COVID-19 disruptions weighing further.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down at 7,047.1, as of 2350 GMT, its lowest since May 24, extending losses into a third straight session.

Wall Street recorded a tumultuous session overnight as it closed higher after posting heavy losses earlier as the Fed, which begins its policy meeting later in the day, looks to unwind unprecedented stimulus and open the path for future rate hikes. MKTS/GLOB.N

In Australia, financials .AXFJ were the top drags on the benchmark as they lost up to 2.1% to their worst level since last April. Top lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX and National Australia Bank NAB.AX fell 1.3% and 2%, respectively.

The energy sector .AXEJ declined 2.5% to a near two-week low as oil prices fell 2% overnight on a rallying U.S. dollar. Index heavyweights Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos Ltd STO.AX dropped 1.8% and 2.1%, respectively. O/RUSD/

The Australian mining sector .AXMM slipped more than 1% in its third straight loss, with global miners BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX shedding 1.2% and 1.6%, respectively, as iron ore prices dipped ahead of holidays in China. IRONORE/

Fortescue FMG.AX, the world's fourth-largest iron ore producer, fell 1.2% as the company flagged pressures from strong demand for labour and resources, even as it posted a 2% rise in its second-quarter iron ore shipments.

Meanwhile, Rio reached a deal with the Mongolian government to end a long-running dispute over the $6.925 billion expansion project for the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mining project, a positive development just days after its lithium exploration licence in Serbia was revoked.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 traded marginally higher at 12,202.25, after declining as much as 0.6% earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.