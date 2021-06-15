Australia shares headed for a weaker start, NZ falls

June 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Wednesday, tracking a weak finish on Wall Street, as investors await the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while gold stocks are likely to weigh further on the resource-heavy bourse amid weaker prices.

The local share price index futures lost 0.2%, a 2.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed at a record high on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 12,671.72 points in early trade. (Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

