Australia shares headed for a weaker start, NZ falls

June 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Wednesday, tracking a weak finish on Wall Street, as investors await the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while gold stocks are likely to weigh further on the resource-heavy bourse amid weaker prices.

The local share price index futures lost 0.2%, a 2.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed at a record high on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 12,671.72 points in early trade.

