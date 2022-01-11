Australia shares head for weaker start, NZ rises

Australia shares are set to open slightly lower on Wednesday, as worries around surging COVID-19 cases are likely to offset gains in resource-related stocks on strong commodity prices.

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Australia shares are set to open slightly lower on Wednesday, as worries around surging COVID-19 cases are likely to offset gains in resource-related stocks on strong commodity prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.9%, but were at a 34.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added 0.1% to 12,843.40 points in early trade. (Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

