Australia shares gain, set for best week in over 5 months

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares advanced on Friday, as heavyweight miners benefited from higher commodity prices, while Link Administration topped the benchmark index on a A$2.81 billion takeover bid from U.S. private-equity firm Carlyle.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.6% at 7,471.8, as of 0014 GMT. The benchmark index was set to notch its best week since late-May.

Elsewhere, S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were largely flat.

Australian gold stocks .AXGD jumped 3.4%, underpinned by strong bullion prices as the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England's indication that they were in no rush to raise interest rates raised the safe-haven metal's appeal. GOL/

Newcrest Mining NCM.AX jumped more than 3%, its best one-day gain since June 11, while Northern Star Resources NST.AX added as much as 4.2%.

Broader miners .AXMM rose 1%, with Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX gaining 1.3% and 0.8%, respectively.

A strong overnight session on Wall Street also lifted domestic risk appetite. .N

Shares of Link Administration LNK.AX jumped as much as 12.5%, on track for their best session since December 8, 2020, after the Sydney-based shareholder registry firm said it would consider Carlyle's CG.O second takeover bid.

"Everyone seems to be in a holdings pattern right now. And so the market is certainly jumping on anything like this bid for Link, because that's one of the few things that it could get a trade out of," Brad Smling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking said.

Energy stocks .AXEJ dipped on the back of lower oil prices, with major oil and gas explorer Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX shedding 1.4%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ fell 0.7%, but were still on course to post a weekly gain of more than 1.5%. Buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay APT.AX dropped as much as 5.1% to hit its lowest since Oct. 13.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was up 0.6% at 13,015.83, with a2 Milk ATM.NZ being the top gainer on the bourse.

($1 = 1.3514 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

