Australia shares gain on progress in Russia-Ukraine talks, China stimulus hopes

March 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Wednesday, led by technology and financial stocks, as sentiment recovered on progress in Russia-Ukraine talks and hopes of Beijing's stimulus support to help major Chinese cities recover from coronavirus lockdowns.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose around 0.7% to 7,515.3 by 1155 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.7% higher on Tuesday.

Russia promised to scale down its military operations near Kyiv and surrounding cities, boosting investor confidence that a solution could be sought to end a five-week old conflict. MKTS/GLOB

Additional policy support to shore up Asia's largest economy, China, in the face of an uptick in COVID-19 cases also augured well for sentiment.

Domestic technology stocks .AXIJ gained as much as 3.2%, tracking peers at Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC to hit their highest since Jan. 21. Tech majors Xero Ltd XRO.AX and WiseTech GlobalWTC.AX firmed 3.7% and 2%, respectively.

Financial stocks also rose 0.8%, with the "Big Four" banks gaining between 0.5% and 1.2%.

Markets are also focussed on global inflationary pressures wrecking havoc amid talks of aggressive rate hikes during cross-border tensions and COVID-19 concerns.

Gold stocks, however, fell, dropping by more than 1.3%, losing for the third straight session on plummeting bullion prices, as investors flocked towards riskier assets. Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX slipped about 0.7%. GOL/

The mining subindex .AXMM also slipped 0.4%, despite elevated iron ore prices, with global miners Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX and BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX falling 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively.

Energy stocks tracked a global weakness in oil prices, with Beach Energy Ltd BPT.AX slipping around 0.5%. O/R

Index major Santos Ltd STO.AX said in its annual climate report that it had set out new emission targets for 2030, targeting a 30% reduction in absolute emissions and a 40% reduction in emissions intensity. The stock fell 0.2%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose about 0.6% to to 11,995.2.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com))

