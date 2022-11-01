BHP

Australia shares gain on mining, energy boost

Rishav Chatterjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australian shares rose on Wednesday, led by the gains in heavyweight mining and energy sectors on a rebound in commodity prices, a day after the country's central bank delivered a modest interest rate hike.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO jumped 0.4% to 7,002.4. The benchmark rose 1.7% on Tuesday.

Wall Street closed down overnight for a second straight session, after positive jobs data dampened hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would back down from its aggressive rate hike pace. .N

Back in Sydney, miners .AXMM rose 2.1% after iron ore prices rebounded on Tuesday. BHP Group BHP.AX, Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX rose between 1% and 1.5%. IRONORE/

Rio Tinto said two key investors in Canada's Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ.TO, which it is trying to acquire, agreed to withhold their votes at a meeting to decide on the $3.3 billion offer.

Energy stocks .AXEJ also rose 1.4%, hitting their highest since January 2020, after oil prices rose on hopes of China reopening from strict COVID-19 curbs. O/R

Woodside Energy WDS.AX rose 2.5%, while Santos STO.AX gained 1.3%.

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia raised its cash rate by 25 basis points to a nine-year high of 2.85% and revised up its inflation outlook, flagging further tightening ahead.

Financial stocks .AXFJ were last up about 0.4% in choppy trade, with the country's "Big Four" banks rising between 0.1% and 0.3%.

Local biotech major CSL Ltd CSL.AX announced a deal with Arctus Therapeutics ARCT.O to gain access to the U.S. firm's mRNA vaccine technology. The stock was last down 0.03%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was down 0.4% at 11,271.26 in early trade.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said the country's financial system was resilient as a whole, but the rising interest rate environment may pose a challenge to some households and businesses. [nL1N31X2IH

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

