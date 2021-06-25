Australia shares gain as U.S. infrastructure bill raises recovery hopes

By Yamini C S and Harish Sridharan

June 25 (Reuters) - Australian stocks rose on Friday, led by banks and mining stocks, after U.S. President Joe Biden embracing a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal raised hopes of a recovery in the world's largest economy.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO closed 0.5% higher at 7,308.0, but notched its first weekly loss in six as surging COVID-19 cases in the country's most populous state, New South Wales kept markets on edge through the week.

Global stocks rallied and Wall Street set record highs overnight after Biden declared "We have a deal" to renew the infrastructure of the United States. MKTS/GLOB

"The infrastructure announcement means there will be a while lot of cash injection into the system. It means, there will be a strong demand for materials, and that will definitely benefit the Australian market," said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling stockbroking.

Domestically, miners .AXMM rose 1% as ironore prices gained, with BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX rising 0.6% and 0.8%, respectively.

Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX recorded a 1.4% weekly gain, marking its best week since early May.

Gold stocks .AXGD also rose as bullion prices steadied, with Newcrest Mining NCM.AX gaining 1.6% and marking its best session since June 11. GOL/

Financials .AXFJ rose 0.6%, boosted by the the so-called "Big Four" banks.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX, National Australia Bank NAB.AX and Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX rose between 0.2% and 0.9%.

Hurt by the surging virus cases, travel stocks such as Flight Centre Travel Group FLT.AX and Webjet Ltd WEB.AX posted weekly losses of 6.5% and 4.5%, respectively.

Downtown Sydney and the city's eastern suburbs, which include Bondi Beach, will go into a one week lockdown from midnight Friday.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended 0.3% higher at 12,626.09. Dairy producer a2 Milk ATM.NZ closed up 2.9% and was the top gainer on the bourse.

