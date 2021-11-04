Australia shares gain as tech stocks track Wall Street record run

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged higher on Thursday, as technology stocks took cues from their peers' strong performance on Wall Street, although weaker oil prices pulled down domestic energy firms such as Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and the broader sector.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.2% at 7,407, as of 0025 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.9% higher on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were up 0.1%.

Major indexes on Wall Street extended gains overnight, as the U.S. Federal Reserve said it will begin trimming its monthly bond purchases in November with plans to end them in 2022, an announcement that investors had been expecting. .N

Australian technology stocks .AXIJ, which track the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC, rose as much as 1.3% and topped gains in the benchmark index.

AI data developer Appen Ltd APX.AX climbed more than 3.5% to hit its highest since Aug. 26, while buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay APT.AX added 1.8%.

Square Inc SQ.N shareholders have approved the issuance of new shares for the U.S. company's $29 billion purchase of Afterpay, bringing the buy-now-pay-later sector's largest buyout a step closer to fruition.

CSR Ltd CSR.AX jumped as much as 4.7% to hit a nearly six-month high following the building products maker's comments that its half-yearly profit after tax surged 163% to A$160.2 million ($119.40 million). CSR also announced an interim dividend of A$0.135 per share.

Financials .AXFJ gained 0.5%, with the "Big Four" banks - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, National Australia Bank NAB.AX, Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX adding between 0.2% and 1.1%.

Bucking the trend, energy stocks .AXEJ fell 2.5% to hit their lowest in more than five weeks, as oil prices plunged overnight. O/R

Major oil and gas explorer Woodside Petroleum dropped up to 3.1% to hit a five-week low, while Santos slipped 1.6%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was flat. Napier Port Holdings NPH.NZ was among the strong performers on the bourse, while Oceania Healthcare OCA.NZ fell 1.5%.

($1 = 1.3417 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.