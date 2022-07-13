RIO

Australia shares gain as commodity stocks boost, NZ up

Contributor
Roushni Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Australian shares rose on Thursday, lifted by mining and gold companies after a sharp rebound in commodity prices, although worries over hot U.S. inflation data and an impending rate hike capped gains.

July 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday, lifted by mining and gold companies after a sharp rebound in commodity prices, although worries over hot U.S. inflation data and an impending rate hike capped gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose as much as 0.3% to 6640.3 by 0055 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Wednesday.

The main index has lost more than 11% this year on fears that speedy monetary policy tightening around the world to counter surging inflation would trigger a recession.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is seen ramping up its battle with 40-year high inflation with a supersized 100 basis points rate hike this month after a grim inflation report showed price pressures accelerating.

Leading gains on Wednesday, export-centric miners .AXMM advanced as much as 1.3%, snapping from a three-day losing streak, as iron ore prices strengthened on the back of an optimistic China export reading for June. IRONORE/

Mining trio Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX added between 1% and 2%.

The gold sub-index .AXGD gained as much as 1.5% and was set for its best day in one week on strength in bullion. GOL/

Sector leaders Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Newcrest Mining NCM.AX jumped as much as 2.6% and 1.4%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ climbed as much as 1.1%, with sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX adding 0.3% and 0.9%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, financials .AXFJ were the top laggard on the benchmark, giving up as much as 0.9%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, National Australia Bank NAB.AX, Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX lost between 0.5% and 1.5%.

Lithium developer Lake Resources NL LKE.AX fell 16.3% even as the company refuted a short seller report criticizing partner Lilac Solutions's extraction technology.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 climbed as much as 0.5% to 11163.5 a day after the country's central bank hiked its cash rate for the sixth consecutive time.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIO BHP WDS

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters