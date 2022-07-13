Australia shares gain as commodity stocks boost, NZ up

July 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday, lifted by mining and gold companies after a sharp rebound in commodity prices, although worries over hot U.S. inflation data and an impending rate hike capped gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose as much as 0.3% to 6640.3 by 0055 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Wednesday.

The main index has lost more than 11% this year on fears that speedy monetary policy tightening around the world to counter surging inflation would trigger a recession.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is seen ramping up its battle with 40-year high inflation with a supersized 100 basis points rate hike this month after a grim inflation report showed price pressures accelerating.

Leading gains on Wednesday, export-centric miners .AXMM advanced as much as 1.3%, snapping from a three-day losing streak, as iron ore prices strengthened on the back of an optimistic China export reading for June. IRONORE/

Mining trio Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX added between 1% and 2%.

The gold sub-index .AXGD gained as much as 1.5% and was set for its best day in one week on strength in bullion. GOL/

Sector leaders Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Newcrest Mining NCM.AX jumped as much as 2.6% and 1.4%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ climbed as much as 1.1%, with sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX adding 0.3% and 0.9%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, financials .AXFJ were the top laggard on the benchmark, giving up as much as 0.9%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, National Australia Bank NAB.AX, Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX lost between 0.5% and 1.5%.

Lithium developer Lake Resources NL LKE.AX fell 16.3% even as the company refuted a short seller report criticizing partner Lilac Solutions's extraction technology.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 climbed as much as 0.5% to 11163.5 a day after the country's central bank hiked its cash rate for the sixth consecutive time.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.