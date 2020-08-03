US Markets
IXIC

Australia shares gain 2% on Wall Street rally, upbeat data

Contributor
Arpit Nayak Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE

Australian shares rose 2% on Tuesday to notch their best intraday session in two weeks after a tech-led overnight rally on Wall Street and strong manufacturing data from leading economies bolstered risk appetite.

By Arpit Nayak

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 2% on Tuesday to notch their best intraday session in two weeks after a tech-led overnight rally on Wall Street and strong manufacturing data from leading economies bolstered risk appetite.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite .IXIC finished at an all-time high overnight as U.S. tech giant Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O pursuit of Chinese-owned TikTok's U.S. operations lifted sentiment. .N

Investors also placed bets on further U.S. stimulus as Congressional Democrats and White House negotiators said they had made progress in discussions over a coronavirus relief bill.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 2% at 6,047 by 0056 GMT, marking its best session since July 21.

Back home, with the Reserve Bank of Australia expected to hold rates steady at a meeting later in the day, all eyes will be on its economic forecasts as the country witnesses a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

Australia's second-largest city Melbourne on Monday announced fresh coronavirus-related restrictions on retail, manufacturing and administrative businesses, igniting fears of more job losses ahead.

Energy stocks .AXEJ gained on stronger oil prices as a string of positive manufacturing data from the United States, Europe and China indicated a factory recovery may be on the cards despite rising COVID-19 cases. O/R

Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX gained 2.3%, while Santos STO.AX rose 4.3%.

Solid gains for the "Big Four" Australian Banks lifted heavyweight financials .AXFJ up as much as 2.8%, their best session since July 21.

Tech stocks .AXIJ took a cue from their U.S. counterparts to climb up to 3.9%, with buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay adding 5.9%.

Miners .AXMM and healthcare stocks .AXHJ also rode a wave of optimism to book solid gains.

Only gold stocks .AXGD traded in the red as the bullion weakened on positive U.S. economic data. GOL/

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 climbed 0.9% to 11,776.41.

Local shares of lenders Westpac Banking Corp WBC.NZ and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.NZ rose 2.7% and 2.9%, respectively.

(Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Arpit.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6182 3472;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IXIC MSFT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular