Australia shares flat as strong miners temper losses in healthcare

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares were flat on Monday, as heavy losses among healthcare firms, consumers and banks were partially offset by gains in energy and miners, with Stanmore Resources soaring 24% on deal to buy BHP Group's stake in its metallurgical coal unit.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was flat at 7,456.7, as at 0023 GMT.

Heavyweight mining sector .AXMM advanced 1.7%, with global miners BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX climbing 1.8% and 0.9%, respectively.

Shares of Stanmore Resources SMR.AX notched their best intraday session since August 2016 after the coal miner agreed to buy BHP Group's 80% stake in the metallurgical join venture, BHP Mitsui Coal, for up to $1.35 billion.

Energy firms .AXEJ added nearly 2%, marking their best session in two weeks, with heavyweights Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos Ltd STO.AX gaining 2.7% each, as oil prices gained on renewed supply concerns. O/R

Among losers, healthcare firms .AXHJ gave up a percent and marked their worst day in three weeks, with heavyweights CSL Ltd CSL.AX and ASX-listed shares of Resmed Inc RMD.AX losing 1% and 2.4%, respectively.

Australia is set to begin administering booster shots of Pfizer's PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine from Monday as virus restrictions in its largest city, Sydney, eased.

Consumers were also among the top drags on the benchmark, with gambling machine maker Aristocrat Leisure ALL.AX the top loser at 4.4% after its buyout target, UK's Playtech Plc PTEC.L, received a takeover bid from its second-biggest shareholder, Gopher Investments.

Retail conglomerate Wesfarmers WES.AX declined as much as 1.1% after the company inked its $565 million buyout deal with Australian Pharmaceutical Industries API.AX, while API shares advanced 3%.

Among banks, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX was the top loser, declining nearly 3% and marking its worst in more than five weeks.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 edged higher to 13,086.77, its highest in nearly two weeks.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.