Australia shares flat as mining, energy losses offset tech gains

July 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were little changed on Wednesday, as losses in energy and resources stocks over growing fears of a global recession and lockdowns in China offset gains in tech and financials.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO added 1.2 points to 6,630.50 by 0042 GMT. The benchmark gained 0.3% on Tuesday.

Recession fears were intensified by an energy crisis in Europe in the Russia-Ukraine war and a sharp dent in business growth in the euro zone, which fanned concerns about an economic slowdown MKTS/GLOB

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS shed 0.49% overnight, Japan's Nikkei .N225 was down 0.93% as at 0027 GMT, while S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were up 0.03%.

In Australia, heavyweight miners .AXMM slumped as much as 4% to a more than seven-month low, with sector heavyweights Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX losing between 3% and 5%.

Iron ore prices gained on Tuesday after four consecutive sessions of losses on expectations of lower U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, although recession fears capped gains. IRONORE/

Additionally, energy stocks .AXEJ plunged nearly 5%, seeing its worst day since June 20, as Brent crude prices slumped about 9% overnight on worries of an economic slowdown. Index majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX lost 5.2% and 3.9%, respectively. O/R

Oil prices recovered, with Brent crude futures jumping more than $3 to an intra-day high of $105.85 per barrel.

The gold index .AXGD also fell 4.5%, as bullion's appeal reduced on a stronger U.S. dollar and high interest rates globally. Heavyweights Newcrest Mining NCM.AX> and Northern Star Resources NST.AX dropped 5.2% and 4.6%. GOL/

However, financials .AXFJ were up 1.4%, with the "Big Four" banks moving in the range between 0.5% and 1.5%.

Moreover, the domestic tech index .AXIJ firmed about 4.3%, tracking Wall Street peers, rising for a fourth straight session. .N

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was up 0.6% at 11,037.21.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.