Australia shares fall on increasing coronavirus curbs

June 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Tuesday, with energy stocks and banks leading losses, hurt by increasing COVID-19 restrictions across the country to contain the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.6% to 7264.5 by 0047 GMT. The benchmark closed flat on Monday.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei .N225 fell 0.7%, and S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were down 0.11%

Five of Australia's eight states and territories have been hit by outbreaks of the Delta variant, with around 80% of the population under some form of restrictions.

The country on Monday decided to make vaccinations mandatory for high-risk aged-care workers and employees in quarantine hotels.

Energy stocks .AXEJ lost 1.4%, as oil prices fell 2% to a one-week low overnight due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Asia and Europe. O/R

Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX slipped 1.5%, and Oil Search OSH.AX fell 2% to its lowest level since June 2.

Heavyweight financials .AXFJ, dropped 0.7% weighed by losses in the "Big Four" banks.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX, National Australia Bank NAB.AX Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX fell between 0.5% and 0.7%

Miners .AXMM fell 0.9% pressured by heavyweights Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX and BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX falling 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

Technology stocks .AXIJ were among the few gainers on the index in early trading, taking their cue from a strong session in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index .IXIC. on Wall Street. .N

Buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay Ltd APT.AX rose 1.5% and software provider Nuix Ltd NXL.AX climbed 2.27%

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.2% to 12,628.59. Pushpay Holdings PPH.NZ was the top gainer on the bourse.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

