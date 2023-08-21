Australia shares fall on energy losses; BHP, Coles drag on disappointing results

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Tuesday, as losses in the energy sector overshadowed technology and gold gains amid disappointing earnings from heavyweights BHP Group and Coles, while cautious investors also awaited more cues on interest rates from the U.S.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell nearly 0.2% to 7,104 by 0045 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.5% lower on Monday.

Globally, market participants await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's statement at the Jackson Hole Symposium at Wyoming, where he is expected to address the rise in U.S. Treasury yields in the wake on resilient economic data. MKTS/GLOB

Back in Sydney, the energy index .AXEJ led declines on the benchmark, with heavyweight Woodside Energy WDS.AX dropping nearly 2% after Australia's top independent gas producer missed consensus estimates for its half-year results.

Its peer Santos STO.AX slipped 0.8%.

The mining index .AXMM fell about 0.2%, with BHP Group BHP.AX dropping about 2% after the global miner reported its lowest profit in 3 years.

Coles COL.AX emerged as one of the top losers on the benchmark ASX 200 index, after the retail giant missed market estimates for its full-year results, sending its shares down as much as 6.7% and set for their worst day since March 31, 2020.

On the other hand, the technology index .AXIJ saw its best day since November, climbing as much as 4.3%, with accounting software provider Xero Ltd XRO.AX gaining about 2%.

The gold index .AXGD also propped up the benchmark, rising about 1.7%, with sector majors Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX gaining 0.9% and 2.2%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.2% to 11,433.29.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

