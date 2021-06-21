Australia shares fall most in over one month on CBA plunge, hawkish Fed

By Yamini C S

June 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell the most in more than a month on Monday as top lender Commonwealth Bank plunged on a deal to sell its general insurance unit, while the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish shift hammered sentiment.

The benchmark ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 1.8% lower at 7,235.3, moving further away from a record high hit last week.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX dropped over 5%, its sharpest fall in more than a year, after announcing the long-anticipated sale of its Australian general insurance business for about A$625 million ($468.8 million).

Riskier assets were also broadly weaker after Fed official James Bullard said on Friday that the U.S. central bank might raise interest rates sooner than previously expected, spooking investors.

Miners .AXMM also weighed on the resource-heavy bourse, with Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX down around 2.7% each as copper and iron ore prices retreated.

Retailers Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd HVN.AX and JB Hi-Fi Ltd JBH.AX slipped 1.7% and 0.5%, respectively, after data showed retail sales rose less than expected in May due to lockdowns in the second-most populous state of Victoria.

Elsewhere, construction materials supplier Boral Ltd BLD.AX pared some gains to end 1.5% higher.

Boral had earlier touched hit its highest since late 2018 after saying it would sell its North American building products business to Westlake Chemical Corp WLK.N, throwing a spanner in the works of a takeover bid by Seven Group SVW.AX.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.4% to 12,499.36.

A2 Milk Company Ltd ATM.NZ was the top loser on the bourse, losing about 3.7%.

($1 = 1.3333 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com;))

