RIO

Australia shares fall as commodities slump hits gold, miners

Contributor
Yamini C S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE

Australian shares fell on Wednesday, dented by heavyweights mining and gold sectors after most commodity prices took a hit on demand crunch as the greenback strengthened.

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Wednesday, dented by heavyweights mining and gold sectors after most commodity prices took a hit on demand crunch as the greenback strengthened.

The benchmark ASX 200 index .AXJO was down 0.4% at 7497.40 points, as of 0034 GMT.

Gold prices were set for their biggest intraday drop in a month, as a buoyant dollar and higher yields took the shine off the metal, while concerns about weak demand in the United States and Asia pressured oil to drop 1.4%. O/RGOL/

On the pandemic front, new COVID-19 cases fell for a third straight day in Sydney, with authorities vaccinating the country's citizens at a rapid pace.

Miners .AXMM lost nearly 1% as copper prices hit their lowest in five months.

Global miners Rio Tinto RIO.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX fell 0.3% and 1%, respectively.

Australian gold stocks .AXGD shed the most, losing 2.5% to hit their lowest level since Aug. 27, with Dacian Gold Ltd DCN.AX down 4.4% to be the top loser in the sub-index.

The energy index .AXEJ followed course, declining 0.9%, with coal miner Whitehaven Coal Ltd WHC.AX as the worst performer.

Banking stocks .AXFJ were the only sector in positive territory as they added 0.5% to mark their highest level in three weeks.

The sub-index was lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd MQG.AX, which hit a record high despite forecasting "slightly" lower first-half results, compared with the second half of fiscal 2021.

The "Big Four" banks, however, traded in the red.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.5% to 13,262.66 points.

Dairy firm Synlait Milk SML.NZ was top loser on the bourse after it announced it was discussing a proposal to cut its headcount by 15% with its staff and union representatives.

In other markets, Japan's Nikkei .N225 was up 0.2%, while the S&P E-mini futures were down 0.02%.

(Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIO BHP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More