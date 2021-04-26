ENT

Australia shares fall as banks, tech stocks weigh

Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares fell on Tuesday, with losses in technology and financial stocks outweighing gains in the mining sector as iron ore prices and gold prices firmed.

April 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Tuesday, with losses in technology and financial stocks outweighing gains in the mining sector as iron ore prices and gold prices firmed.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.27% to 7,026.5 points by 0027 GMT.

The top percentage gainer on the benchmark was Bingo Industries Ltd BIN.AX, up 6.7%, after the waste management firm agreed to be bought by Macquarie Group MQG.AX for A$2.3 billion ($1.79 billion).

Bingo shares were also the most heavily traded shares by volume.

Shares of Australian betting firm Tabcorp Holdings TAH.AX rose nearly 4% after UK's Entain ENT.L proposed a $2.7 billion buyout of its wagering and media arm.

The top percentage losers on the benchmark were Mesoblast Ltd MSB.AX, down 3.19%, followed by Adbri Ltd ABC.AX, losing 2.69%.

Among sectors, financial stocks .AXFJ fell 0.44%, led by Zip Co Ltd Z1P.AX, down 2.22%, and AMP Ltd AMP.AX, losing 1.75%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ fell 0.12%, led by Appen Ltd APX.AX, down 0.97%, and Afterpay Ltd APT.AX, losing 0.47%.

Mining stocks .AXMM rose 0.43%, led by Piedmont Lithium Ltd PLL.AX, up 6.82%, while gold stocks .AXGD rose 0.21%.

The energy index .AXEJ fell 0.23​,% led by Origin Energy Ltd ORG.AX, down 1.2%, and Beach Energy Ltd BPT.AX, losing 0.91%

In other markets, Japan's Nikkei .N225 was down 0.04% at 29114.76.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.11% to 12,636.7. The top percentage losers were A2 Milk Company Ltd ATM.NZ, down 3.8%, and Fletcher Building Ltd FBU.NZ, losing 1.51%.

($1 = 1.2824 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

