Australia shares fall after Fed's Powell warns on interest rates

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched lower on Friday, tracking overnight Wall Street losses after U.S. Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell's comments suggested that interest rates could be raised further to tame inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.5% points to 6,981.5 by 2355 GMT, after closing 0.3% higher on Thursday.

The bourse was, however, on course for its second consecutive weekly gain as hopes had built up about the Fed keeping rates on hold for the near-term. MKTS/GLOB

But investor confidence took a hit after Powell on Thursday said policymakers were "not confident" if monetary policy was sufficiently restrictive to put an end to runaway prices.

In Sydney, technology stocks .AXIJ fell 0.9% to hit their lowest since Nov. 2.

Block's Australia-listed shares SQ2.AX declined 1.3%, while Wisetech WTC.AX was down 0.5%. Xero XRO.AX was down 0.6% and among the top 10 decliners on the benchmark.

Rate-sensitive financial stocks .AXFJ also took a beating, declining 1%, after two consecutive sessions of gains.

The "big four" banks shed between 0.7% and 0.4%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 0.6% as demand for oil eased from their peaks reached during the onset of the Middle East conflict. The sub-index touched its lowest level since July 7 and set for its third straight weekly loss.

Heavyweights Santos STO.AX lost 0.8%, and Woodside Energy WDS.AX also slipped 0.9%.

Meanwhile, mining stocks .AXMM rose 0.1%.

BHP Group BHP.AX surged 0.7% and Rio Tinto RIO.AX added 0.3%.

Australian proxy adviser Ownership Matters recommended Origin Energy's ORG.AX shareholders back a $10.5 billion bid by Canada's Brookfield-led consortium. Origin's shares were down 1.9%.

The New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.5% to 11,141.97.

A survey on Friday showed manufacturing sector in the country shrank again in October and remained below long-term average.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.