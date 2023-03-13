Australia shares fall 2% as potential U.S. banking crisis alarms traders

March 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares slumped more than 2% to their lowest level since early-January on Tuesday, led by mining and banking stocks , as traders fretted about a broader financial fallout from the collapse of U.S.-based Silicon Valley Bank last week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell for a third straight session, declining 2.1% to 6,960.40 by 0006 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Monday.

Startup-focused lender Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.Ocollapsed on Friday, becoming the largest bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis.

Battling a crisis of confidence, investors globally sold off bank shares despite U.S. regulatory actions to rescue failed banks and guarentee deposits.

In Sydney, financial stocks .AXFJ slipped 2.8% to hit a more five-month low, with the so-called 'Big Four' banks retreating between 1.7% and 2.7%.

Heavyweight miners .AXMM followed suit, shedding 1.4% on news that Chinese regulators might take steps to curb inflated iron ore prices. Sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX retreated 1.3% and 0.8%, respectively. MET/L

Energy stocks .AXEJ dived over 3%, hitting their lowest since October, as oil prices slid about 2% overnight. Woodside Energy WDS.AX lost 3.2%, while Santos STO.AX fell 3%. O/R

Technology stocks .AXIJ retreated 3.7% and were the top percentage losers on the benchmark. Block Inc's ASX-listed shares SQ2.AX and Xero XRO.AX dropped 3.7% and 2.5%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD were a lone bright spot on the benchmark, up 2.6% to hit a four-week high.

Bullion prices surged as their safe-haven appeal drew in investors spooked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. GOL/

Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, Northern Star Resources NST.AX. and Ramelius Resources RMS.AX added between 3.3% and 2.8%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.5% to 11,629.92.

Shares of New Zealand's Synlait Milk SML.NZ hit over 3-month low after it cut its base milk price forecast for the 2022/2023 season on weak global demand.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

