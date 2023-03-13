SIVB

Australia shares fall 2% as potential U.S. banking crisis alarms traders

Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE

March 13, 2023 — 09:10 pm EDT

Written by Poonam Behura for Reuters ->

March 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares slumped more than 2% to their lowest level since early-January on Tuesday, led by mining and banking stocks , as traders fretted about a broader financial fallout from the collapse of U.S.-based Silicon Valley Bank last week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell for a third straight session, declining 2.1% to 6,960.40 by 0006 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Monday.

Startup-focused lender Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.Ocollapsed on Friday, becoming the largest bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis.

Battling a crisis of confidence, investors globally sold off bank shares despite U.S. regulatory actions to rescue failed banks and guarentee deposits.

In Sydney, financial stocks .AXFJ slipped 2.8% to hit a more five-month low, with the so-called 'Big Four' banks retreating between 1.7% and 2.7%.

Heavyweight miners .AXMM followed suit, shedding 1.4% on news that Chinese regulators might take steps to curb inflated iron ore prices. Sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX retreated 1.3% and 0.8%, respectively. MET/L

Energy stocks .AXEJ dived over 3%, hitting their lowest since October, as oil prices slid about 2% overnight. Woodside Energy WDS.AX lost 3.2%, while Santos STO.AX fell 3%. O/R

Technology stocks .AXIJ retreated 3.7% and were the top percentage losers on the benchmark. Block Inc's ASX-listed shares SQ2.AX and Xero XRO.AX dropped 3.7% and 2.5%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD were a lone bright spot on the benchmark, up 2.6% to hit a four-week high.

Bullion prices surged as their safe-haven appeal drew in investors spooked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. GOL/

Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, Northern Star Resources NST.AX. and Ramelius Resources RMS.AX added between 3.3% and 2.8%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.5% to 11,629.92.

Shares of New Zealand's Synlait Milk SML.NZ hit over 3-month low after it cut its base milk price forecast for the 2022/2023 season on weak global demand.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

