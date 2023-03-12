Australia shares fall 1% on U.S. bank collapse jitters

March 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 1% to hit a nearly two-month low on Monday, tracking Wall Street losses in the previous session following the failure of a U.S. startup-focused bank and strong February employment data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 1% to 7,077.10 by 0020 GMT. The benchmark fell 2.3% on Friday.

Startup-focused lender SVB Financial Group SIVB.O became the largest bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis on Friday, in a sudden collapse that roiled global markets. .N

Moreover, the closely monitored non-farm payrolls report showed the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in February, while the unemployment rate rose.

On the domestic bourse, technology stocks .AXIJ slipped 2.6%, tracking a fall in their Wall Street peers on Friday. Block Inc's ASX-listed shares SQ2.AX fell 1.7%.

Heavyweight financial stocks .AXFJ slipped 1.2%, with the so-called 'Big Four' banks retreating between 0.2% and 0.8%.

Real estate stocks .AXRE and healthcare stocks .AXHJ fell 2.4% and 1.5%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, mining stocks .AXMM edged up 0.5% on optimism around China's steel demand, as the country enters its peak spring construction season. Sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX rose 1.2% and 0.6%, respectively. MET/L

Gold stocks .AXGD rallied 3.5% on bullion strength, and were set for their best day in nearly six weeks. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX added 2.7% and 3.6%. GOL/

Most antipodean technology companies announced that they did not have material exposure to the collapse of SVB.

Australia's Nitro Software NTO.AX said that about $12.18 million of its global cash reserves were held on deposit at SVB, adding that the development does not impact private equity firm Potentia Capital's A$532.3 million ($352.49 million) takeover offer for the software maker. It's shares were up 0.2%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 1% to reach 11,610.10.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

