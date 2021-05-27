RIO

Australia shares eye best week since early-April; miners lead gains

Australian shares climbed on Friday, in line with global markets as strong U.S. economic data solidified hopes of continuing recovery, with blue-chip miners leading the charge as iron ore rebounded.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 1% to 7,163.7 points by 0025 GMT, eyeing its best weekly finish in eight. The benchmark closed flat on Thursday.

Japan's Nikkei .N225 opened up 1.6% at 29017.82, and the S&P 500 E-minis futures firmed 17.5 points, or 0.4%.

Wall Street closed higher overnight after data showed that the U.S. economy grew by 6.4% last quarter, with positive indicators from the labour market also buoying sentiment. .N

Major Australian miners .AXMM rose 2.5% to outperform the local benchmark as iron ore prices recovered after hitting a more than six-week low as concerns over China's crackdown eased. IRONORE/

The world's biggest iron ore miner Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX jumped 4.8% to be among top gainers on the benchmark, while rival BHP Group BHP.AX advanced 2.9%.

Local energy stocks .AXEJ rose 1.9% as oil prices shot up 1% overnight on U.S. economic data offsetting worries over the potential for a rise in Iranian supplies. O/R

Sector heavyweights Whitehaven Coal Ltd WHC.AX vaulted 4.9%, followed by Oil Search Ltd OSH.AX, gaining 3.0​%.

Financials .AXFJ gained 0.9% with Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX leading gains on the subindex.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, the country's biggest lender, climbed 0.8% after brokerage Jefferies lauded its progress in the tech arena and raised its price target.

Among individual stocks, shareholder registry firm Link Administration LNK.AX advanced 4.2% on getting an over A$3 billion ($2.32 billion) offer for its majority-owned online real estate platform PEXA.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.03% to 12,240.

($1 = 1.2920 Australian dollars)

