Australia shares extend rally as Middle East conflict rattles markets

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, underpinned by the strength in energy and mining stocks as oil prices shot up amid military clashes between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO gained 0.8% to 7,023.8 by 2351 GMT. The benchmark posted its longest rally since late August. It closed 0.2% higher on Monday.

Origin Energy ORG.AX rose as much as 5.5%, its highest since Aug. 16, 2018, after the country's competition watchdog approved the local power producer's takeover by a consortium led by Canada's Brookfield.

While in the Middle East, tensions continued to rise after the Israeli military said on Monday it had called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and was totally imposing a blockade of the Gaza Strip in response to the weekend attack by Hamas gunmen.

Oil prices surged around 4% on Monday as worries pertained over a supply crunch on the back of fears over mounting political tension in the Middle East.

Brent crude LCOc1 settled $3.57, or 4.2%, higher at $88.15 a barrel, while U.S. crude CLc1 closed at $86.38 a barrel, up $3.59 or 4.3%.

In Sydney, energy stocks .AXEJ were the top gainers on the benchmark index, rising 1.1%.

Gas and oil giants Woodside WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX added 1.3% and 0.7%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ rose 0.3%, with the country's largest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX adding 0.8%.

Mining stocks .AXMM rose 0.9%, tracking the broader sentiment despite a fall in iron ore futures, with BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX gained between 0.2% and 1.3%.

Investors have also been flocking towards safe-haven assets, with the local gold index .AXGD rising 0.7%.

Gold miners Evolution Mining EVN.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX rose 1% and 0.5%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.2% to 11,221.5.

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Manvi.Pant@thomsonreuters.com; +918447554364;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.