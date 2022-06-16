NVX

Australia shares extend losses on recession fears after aggressive rate hikes

Tejaswi Marthi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares extended losses on Friday, with the tech index leading the rout as it tracked a weak overnight Wall Street finish after the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike, which was initially cheered by investors, fanned fears of a recession.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell as much as 2.3% and were headed for their biggest weekly drop in over two years in early trade. The benchmark fell 1.3% on Thursday.

Wall Street and global shares witnessed a broad based sell-off after a series of rate rises from global central banks rekindled fears that aggressive policy tightening could drag economies into recession. .NMKTS/GLOB

Markets took a breather after welcoming the Fed's three-quarters of a percentage point rate hike - its biggest since 1994 - but the sentiment was short-lived after central banks in Switzerland and England also tightened policy rates further, again diverting investors' attention towards a potential economic slowdown as rates rise.

Tech stocks .AXIJ fell 4% and were set for their worst week in over a year. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX fell 7.2% to lead losses in the sub-index, followed by Novonix NVX.AX which shed 5.4%.

Among individual stocks, GUD Holdings GUD.AX, which was the top loser on the benchmark index, fell as much as 21.8% and was headed for its worst day in over 13 years after the automotive parts maker trimmed its annual forecast.

Miners .AXMM fell 2.7%, to their lowest level in a month, on weaker iron ore prices. The big three miners Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX, Fortescue FMG.AX shed between 3.4% and 4.5% IRONORE/

Gold stocks .AXGD, however, rose 2.4% and were the only gainers among the indices following an uptick in bullion prices. Heavyweights Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX climbed 1.9% and 2.7%, respectively. GOL/

New Zealand's benchmark index S&P/NZX 50 .NZ50 fell 2.4% and hit a more than two-year low.

