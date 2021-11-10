Australia shares extend losses for fourth day on U.S. inflation threat

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Thursday extended losses for a fourth session, with healthcare and energy firms weighing the most, as growing U.S. inflationary risks stoked concerns of an earlier-than-expected policy normalisation by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down 0.6% at 7,379.00, as of 0052 GMT.

All three major U.S. stock indexes ended in negative territory overnight, extending their losses and adding to Tuesday's sell-off as surging consumer prices raised worries of a protracted wave of red hot inflation. .N

Aussie healthcare stocks .AXHJ were the top percentage losers in the benchmark, declining up to 1.6% to mark their worst session since mid-October.

Biotech firm CSL Ltd CSL.AX declined more than a percent while hospital operator Ramsay Health Care RHC.AX lost 7.3% after it recorded a drop in its first-quarter earnings.

Energy sector .AXEJ fell as much as 2.4%, extending losses for a third straight session, with index heavyweights Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos STO.AX shedding more than 3% each.

Oil prices slumped overnight, hit by a surge in the dollar after U.S. President Joe Biden said his administration was looking for ways to reduce energy costs amid a broader acceleration in inflation. O/R

Local tech stocks .AXIJ were also among the top drags, losing up to 1.7%, with buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay Ltd APT.AX and accounting software maker Xero Ltd XRO.AX shedding 1.7% and 4.4%, respectively.

Among gainers, heavyweight miners .AXMM advanced 1.2%, recovering from a near 2% drop in the previous session. Global miners BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX gained between 1% and 3.5%.

Australian gold stocks .AXGD rose 2.3% as surging U.S. inflation burnished bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge, sending prices to a five-month high on Wednesday. GOL/

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 added 0.2% to 13,044.02.

Elsewhere, S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were mostly flat, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 was down 0.19% at 29,051.58. .T

