Australia shares extend losses as strong jobs data lifts rate-hike fears

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

November 16, 2023 — 08:01 pm EST

Written by Poonam Behura for Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged lower on Friday, dragged down by energy and financial stocks, as a strong domestic jobs report fuelled concerns about increased chances of the central bank raising interest rates to control inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.1% to 7,054.3 by 0010 GMT. The benchmark has gained 1.1% this week.

Australia's employment rose at a robust pace in October compared to the previous month, data showed on Thursday, even as jobless rate ticked higher as more people went looking for work.

It raised fears that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) might rein in an overheated economy with further rate hikes.

Heavyweight energy stocks .AXEJ dropped 1.5% to their lowest level since May 4, as oil prices slumped on demand worries. The sub-index was also set for its fourth consecutive weekly drop.

Woodside WDS.AX slumped 2.2% to its lowest level in 7 months, with brokerage Citi cutting price target and rating on the top Australian oil and gas producer.

Sector major Santos STO.AX also fell 1%.

Financials .AXFJ lost 0.3%, with three out of the "big four" banks down between 0.6% and 0.7%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX inched up 0.1%.

Local real estate stocks .AXRE plummeted about 0.9%.

Gold stocks .AXGD, however, advanced 2.8%, touching their highest level since Nov. 8.

Miners .AXMM also added 0.8% and were set to post their biggest weekly gain since mid-September.

Rio Tinto RIO.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX rose 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

Technology stocks .AXIJ and health stocks .AXHJ edged 0.5% and 0.3% higher, respectively.

Karoon Energy KAR.AX and Steadfast Group SDF.AX declined 3.5% and 4.1%, respectively, as the companies resumed trading following discounted capital raising.

Graincorp GNC.AX surged 6% to become the top gainer on the benchmark, as the agribusiness company recorded strong full-year results.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.5% to 11,178.24.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com))

