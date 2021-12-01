Australia shares extend losses as Omicron concerns mount; Afterpay tumbles

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell at open on Thursday, as concerns over the new Omicron coronavirus variant kept investors jittery, while Afterpay fell over 5% after postponing meeting to vote on its $29 billion deal with Jack Dorsey-led Square Inc.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.54% to 7,197.1 by 2354 GMT, after ending 0.28% lower on Wednesday.

The losses come a day after the country reported that its third quarter GDP fall was not as bad as anticipated, when its major cities were under lockdown.

Miners .AXMM were among the top losers on the benchmark, dropping as much as 2%.

Heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX slumped between 0.8% and 1.3%.

Tech stocks .AXIJ fell as much as 3.5%, dragged lower by Afterpay APT.AX dropping to its lowest since July after delaying its shareholder meeting to vote on its acquisition by Square Inc SQ.N, pending regulatory approval from the Spanish central bank.

Openpay, which is not a part of the main index, however advanced as much as 8.3% after signing a partnership with American Express AXP.N to let AmEx's card holders to fund purchases with its buy now, pay later (BNPL) service.

In one of the country's biggest deals this year, Australian Pharmaceutical Industries API.AX soared as much as 16.4% to a more than three-year high, after it received a buyout proposal from supermarket chain Woolworths WOW.AX for $613 million, outbidding competitor Wesfarmers WES.AX.

Woolworths and Wesfarmers lost 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively on the news.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.48% by 2354 GMT.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.