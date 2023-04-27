Australia shares extend losses as financials drag on U.S. banking sector fears

By Poonam Behura

April 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended lower for a fifth straight session on Thursday led by financials, as fresh concerns about U.S. banks weighed on sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed down 0.3% at a two-week low of 7,292.7.

Fresh concerns about the global banking sector emerged after a sharp drop in U.S. lender First Republic Bank's FRC.N market value, resulting in widespread losses across various Asian markets. MKTS/GLOB

"We are seeing a carryover from the concerns about U.S. banking sector, including First Republic, on the ASX 200," IG Australia market analyst Tony Sycamore said.

Local lenders .AXFJ declined 0.5%, dragged by a 0.8% drop in Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX. Macquarie Group MQG.AX and Westpac Banking Group WBC.AX fell 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

Real estate .AXRE, energy and healthcare stocks .AXFJ all closed in the red.

Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, down 2.1%, led an 0.3% dip in the gold index .AXGD, after the miner reported weaker production in the third quarter.

Syrah Resources SYR.AX topped losses on the ASX200, after flagging $539 million in costs to fund the expansion of its Louisiana-based facility that produces graphite-based active anode material.

Mining stocks .AXMM, however, recovered from earlier losses and ended up 0.3% after four straight sessions of declines. Sector majors Rio Tinto RIO.AX BHP Group BHP.AX rose 0.2% and 0.8%, respectively.

Natural health firm Blackmores BKL.AX climbed 22.8% on receiving a A$1.88 billion ($1.24 billion) offer from Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd 2503.T

Woodside Energy WDS.AX fell 0.8% ahead of its annual general meeting for Friday, where it is set to face investor backlash over climate concerns.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.1% to end at 11,918.22.

Air New Zealand AIR.NZraised forecast for current year earnings due to strong demand for domestic and international travel, coupled with lower fuel costs than expected.

