Australia shares extend gains to third day on gold, energy boost

Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Australian shares closed slightly higher on Monday, helped by gains in gold and energy stocks as underlying commodity prices rose, although heavyweight miners were weighed down by a slump in Asia's iron ore futures.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed up 0.2% at 7,045.9, extending gains into a third session.

"Australian markets are subdued, perhaps with one eye on China's commodity price displeasure," Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

China's state planner has warned against commodity price manipulation, sparking a sell-off in Asia's iron ore futures, and dragging Australian miners .AXMM to their lowest since mid-April. IRONORE/

The Australian mining trio of BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX slipped between 2% and 4.3%.

Gold stocks .AXGD led the gains with a rise of 2.2%. The sub-index hit its highest close in more than four months, as bullion prices hovered near a 4-1/2-month high.GOL/

Index heavyweights Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star ResourcesNST.AX gained 2.7% and 0.9%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ tracked an uptick in oil prices and closed 1.1% higher. Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX jumped 1%, while Santos STO.AX added 2.3%.

Financial stocks .AXFJ closed higher for a third straight session, marking their best finish in three months. The "big four" banks added between 0.6% and 1.2%.

Tech stocks .AXIJ jumped 0.2%, while the healthcare sector .AXHJ added 1.5%.

Online retailer Kogan.com .KGN.AX was the top gainer on the benchmark with a near 14% jump, as bargain hunters snapped up the stock after Friday's plunge.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed down 0.1% at 12,449.0. Synlait Milk SML.NZ fell 1.6% after it forecast an annual loss.

