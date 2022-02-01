Australia shares extend gains on miners, energy boost

Mining stocks set for best day since Jan 20

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares extended gains on Wednesday, as strong commodity prices lifted mining and energy stocks, a day after the country's central bank pushed back hard on market wagers for an early interest rate hike.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 1.2%, or 83.4 points, at 7,089, as of 1230 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.5% higher on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia said on Tuesday it was in no hurry to raise interest rates but ended its A$275 billion bond-buying programme, thereby raising speculations of a earlier-than-expected policy rate hike.

Mining stocks .AXMM were set for their best day since Jan. 20, benefiting from a surge in copper and gold prices, with heavyweights Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX and BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX climbing 2.5% and 2.1%, respectively.

Gold explorers .AXGD also notched gains, with Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources Ltd NST.AX rising more than 1.5% each.

Energy shares .AXEJ climbed 2.3% to a nearly two-week high, despite no heavy changes in oil prices. Major oil and gas explorers Woodside Petroleum Ltd WPL.AX and Santos Ltd STO.AX advance 2.8% and 2.4%, respectively. O/R

Shares of information technology firms .AXIJ edged higher and were set for the fourth straight session of gains, tracking a strong overnight finish at the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC.

Xero Ltd XRO.AX and ComputerShare Ltd CPU.AX advanced about 1.3% and 3.4%, respectively.

Heavyweight financials .AXFJ gained 0.8%, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX and Macquarie Group MQG.AX trading up between 0.7% and 1.5%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 1.3% or 166.5 points to 12,225.43.

Shares of Mainfreight Ltd MFT.NZ surged as much as 7.1% after the supply chain logistics firm provided a strong trading update.

