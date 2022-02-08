Australia shares extend gains as financials shine on CBA buyback plan

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Australia stocks extended gains on Wednesday, helped by strength in the financial sector as shares of the country's largest lender, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, soared on announcing profit growth and a A$2 billion share buyback plan.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.5% at 7,220.2, as of 2344 GMT. The benchmark closed 1.1% firmer on Tuesday.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX added as much as 5.9% in its best intraday session since May 2020 on announcing its share buyback plan, in addition to A$3 billion in dividends as the bank saw strong growth in lending, which cushioned the blow from stiff competition.

CBA's strong performance helped the financial index .AXFJ post a 2.2% gain, hitting a near three-week peak, with the other three of the "Big Four" banks climbing between 1.4% and 2.4%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ rose 1.8%, led by Computershare CPU.AX, which reported strong earnings after markets closed on Tuesday, surging 11.9%.

A strong finish for the sector on Wall Street also aided risk sentiment, with Xero XRO.AX and Wisetech Global WTC.AX gaining about 1% each.

Energy stocks .AXEJ snapped a three-day winning streak, slumping 1.9% as oil prices dived amid talks between the United States and Iran, which might result in sanctions being lifted and Iranian oil entering global supply. O/R

Santos STO.AX and Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX gave up 2.5% and 2%, respectively.

Mineral Resources MIN.AX dived as much as 13% in its worst session in more than nine years after the lithium and iron ore miner swung to a half-year loss, while also separately announcing two lithium deals.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 dipped 0.1% lower to 12,308.74.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com))

