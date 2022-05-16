Australia shares expected to rise, NZ inches up
May 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares were seen edging up on Tuesday, lifted by mining and energy stocks on higher commodity prices, but will likely be dragged by local tech stocks after a grim Wall Street session and an overall weak sentiment globally as economic fears grow.
The local share price index futures
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.1% at 11,174.17 points by 2227 GMT.
(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((jaskiran.singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets
[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.