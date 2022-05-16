Australia shares expected to rise, NZ inches up

May 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares were seen edging up on Tuesday, lifted by mining and energy stocks on higher commodity prices, but will likely be dragged by local tech stocks after a grim Wall Street session and an overall weak sentiment globally as economic fears grow.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 7 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.1% at 11,174.17 points by 2227 GMT.

