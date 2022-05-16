Australia shares expected to rise, NZ inches up

Australian shares were seen edging up on Tuesday, lifted by mining and energy stocks on higher commodity prices, but will likely be dragged by local tech stocks after a grim Wall Street session and an overall weak sentiment globally as economic fears grow.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 7 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.1% at 11,174.17 points by 2227 GMT.

