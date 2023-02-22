Australia shares expected to open lower, NZ up

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Thursday as a fall in commodity prices could weigh on the index, while uncertainty around rate hikes from the central banks of Australia and New Zealand and the U.S. Federal Reserve could further dampen investor sentiment.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 95.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.3% lower on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 11,815.87-points during early trade.

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

