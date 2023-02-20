Australia shares expected to open lower, NZ rises

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday ahead of world's largest listed miner BHP Group reporting half-yearly results, while investors also brace for Reserve Bank Of New Zealand's meeting on Wednesday where half a point rise in rates is expected.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 96.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed up 0.1% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 11,915.22-points during early trade. (Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.