Australia shares expected to open lower, NZ rises

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

February 20, 2023 — 04:52 pm EST

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday ahead of world's largest listed miner BHP Group reporting half-yearly results, while investors also brace for Reserve Bank Of New Zealand's meeting on Wednesday where half a point rise in rates is expected.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 96.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed up 0.1% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 11,915.22-points during early trade.

Stocks mentioned

BHP

