Australia shares expected to open higher, NZ flat

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on Thursday, tracking solid gains on Wall Street, as the U.S Federal Reserve said it will begin trimming its monthly bond purchases in November, while weaker oil prices are likely to weigh on domestic energy stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 7.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely flat in early trading.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.