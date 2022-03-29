Australia shares expected to gain, NZ up

March 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on Wednesday helped by gains in technology and mining stocks, while risk sentiment improved as talks progressed between Ukraine and Russia related to their ongoing conflict.

The local share price index futures rose about 0.8%, a 38.7 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% in early trade. (Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

