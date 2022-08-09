Australia shares expected to fall at open; NZ down

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to decline at open on Wednesday, with weak iron ore prices set to drag on mining stocks ahead of U.S. inflation data that is likely to provide clues on further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The Australian share price index futures fell 0.6%, a 137.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% by 2228 GMT. (Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Stephen Coates) ((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

