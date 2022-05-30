Australia shares ends at over 3-week high on tech, mining boost

By Roushni Nair

May 30 - Australian shares ended at a more than three-week high on Monday, led by gains in commodity stocks and technology firms tracking a Wall Street rally, though AGL Energy tumbled after shelving its demerger plan.

The S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO closed 1.5% higher at 7,286.6, its highest since May 6, with all major sub-indexes in the black.

Leading gains, tech stocks .AXIJ rallied 4.6%, a three-week high after U.S. peers jumped on Friday on optimism about a stable economy on signs of peaking inflation and consumer resiliency. .N

ASX-listed shares of Block SQ2.AX and accounting software producer Xero XRO.AX climbed 10.9% and 5.2%, respectively.

Globally, sentiment was boosted by better-than-expected U.S. April consumer spending data last week indicating that inflation has peaked and China's easing COVID-19 curbs. .NMKTS/GLOB

The prospect of an eventual slowdown in the pace of U.S. monetary tightening will likely benefit markets in the near future, said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

"I am seeing positivity come back into the (Australian) equity market and I think it is going to continue right up until the end of this year."

Export-reliant miners .AXMM were also among the top gainers, climbing more than 2.2% on higher iron ore prices. IRONORE/

Sector giants BHP BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX advanced between 0.3% and 2.8%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ rose 0.6%, with sector leaders National Australia Bank NAB.AX and Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX adding 0.5% each.

By contrast, AGL Energy AGL.AX lost 1.7% after the power producer announced the resignation of its chairman and chief executive officer, saying it would not proceed with its planned demerger due to insufficient shareholder support.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 .NZ50 ended 0.7% higher at 11,145.5, posting its biggest jump since May 18.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's chief economist Paul Conway told Reuters the bank's outlook for strongly rising interest rates this year could change, depending on economic indicators.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

