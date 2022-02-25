Australia shares end week 3% lower with Ukraine crisis in focus

By Himanshi Akhand

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Australia shares closed a tumultuous week 3.1% lower as investors stayed away from riskier assets after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, despite a slight gain on Friday amid harsher Western sanctions imposed against Moscow.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.1% higher at 6,997.80, after slumping 3% on Thursday. The benchmark posted its worst week since October 2020.

Global markets regained lost ground following a higher finish in Wall Street after U.S. President Joe Biden hit back at Russia with more sanctions. MKTS/GLOB

Australia technology stocks .AXIJ soared 8.1% to mark their best close in more than 10 years.

Australia-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AXSQ.N led the rally among technology stocks, climbing 32.5% in their best day, after the payments company posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on the back of a highly volatile bitcoin market and booming online retail.

Australia also imposed sanctions against Russia, targeting several of its elite citizens and lawmakers.

"Sanctions (on Russia) are relatively benign from our economies, and there weren't any oil sanctions, which could have inflamed the oil price further," said Henry Jennings, senior analyst and portfolio manager at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.

Jennings said the Australian market is a bit more muted than expected.

A Reuters poll found that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will raise interest rates for the first time in over a decade in the July-September quarter. The central bank is scheduled to meet on March 1.

"Investors are cautious ahead of the weekend - anything could happen in Ukraine and we won't have a chance to respond to it. We also have the RBA meeting due next week," Jennings said.

Domestic gold stocks .AXGD slid 4% and were the biggest laggards in the index.

Financial stocks .AXFJ lost 1% with the "Big Four" banks sliding between 0.9% and 2.2%. Miners .AXMM retreated 0.1%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 1.6% to finish the session at 11,923.38. The benchmark lost 1.8% this week.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

