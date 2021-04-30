Australia shares end lower, mark best month in five

By Riya Sharma

April 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended lower on Friday, with Beach Energy's trading update weighing on sentiment, even as the index marked its best month in five.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.8% to 7,025.8 points, backing away from the previous session's 14-month peak.

Beach Energy Ltd BPT.AX led losses as it plunged 24% after slashing reserve estimates and earnings outlook following a review of declining output at its Western Flank field in South Australia.

Monthly manufacturing data from China pointed to a slow recovery and slackening demand in the world's second-biggest economy and what it would mean for Australia, its top trade partner, James Tao, market analyst at CommSec said.

"The traders are just engaging in some end-of-month profit-taking and it is dragging down the market today and the negative trading announcements from index giants didn't help the matter any further," he added.

Gold stocks .AXGD tumbled 2.2%, with the country's biggest producer Newcrest Mining NCM.AX shedding up to 2.6% as bullion eased due to higher U.S. Treasury yields denting its appeal. GOL/

The energy subindex .AXEJ skidded 1.7​%, hurt by Beach Energy and a fall in oil prices due to concerns over wider lockdowns in major oil consumers India and Brazil. O/R

Heavyweights Woodside Petroleum Ltd WPL.AX and Viva Energy Group VEA.AX eased as much as 1.8% each.

Among individual stocks, U.S.-based ResMed Inc RMD.AX slumped after a tax dispute led the sleep apnoea specialist to post a quarterly loss.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.13% to 12,731.1.

($1 = 1.2858 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

