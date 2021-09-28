AAPL

Australia shares end lower as miners drag on China power concerns

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended lower on Tuesday, dragged down by heavyweight miners, as investors weighed the potential impact of a widening power shortage in China.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 1.47% to finish the session at 7,275.6 points, wiping out nearly all the gains made last week. The benchmark closed 0.57% higher on Monday.

Australia's top trading partner China is in the grip of a power crunch, which has halted production at several factories, including many that supply components to Apple AAPL.O and Tesla TSLA.O.

That led to major Australian miners .AXMM falling 2.6%, as iron ore and base metal prices slipped on worries about demand. MET/LIRONORE/

The country's big mining triumvirate, BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX, skidded between 2.3% and 5.6%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ fell 2.85%, tracking Wall Street's tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC, which fell 0.52% overnight .N

Heavyweight software as a service firm Xero Ltd XRO.AX led losses on the sub-index, falling 6.4%, followed by data centre operator NEXTDC Ltd NXT.AX losing 4.8%.

Energy shares .AXEJ were a bright spot, soaring 4.34% to hit over three months high as oil prices extended their rally into a sixth session on Tuesday amid continued concerns over tight supply. O/R

Beach Energy Ltd BPT.AX and Oil Search Ltd OSH.AX led gains on the sub-index, advancing 10.5% and 7.1%, respectively.

Australian retail sales fell 1.7% in August to A$29.3 billion ($21.27 billion), but beat market forecasts of a 2.5% slide.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.4% to finish the session at 13174.4 points.

($1 = 1.3778 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

