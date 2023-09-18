Australia shares end lower ahead of cenbank's minutes

By Poonam Behura

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed down on Monday, led by energy and technology stocks, as investors awaited minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) last policy meeting for clues on its future rate trajectory.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.7% to 7,230.40 after closing 1.3% higher on Friday.

The RBA will release the minutes of its Sept. 5 meeting on Tuesday. It kept rates on hold in September for a third month after hiking by 400 basis points since May last year, but left the door open for more hikes.

The minutes will suggest that the country's economy is on track for a "soft landing," but could also repeat concerns about sticky services inflation, ANZ analysts wrote in a note.

On the local bourse, the biggest percentage losers - technology stocks .AXIJ - fell 2.7% to stage their biggest decline in more than three weeks, tracking overnight losses on the Wall Street. .N

Xero XRO.AX declined 4.1% while the ASX-listed shares of Block SQ2.AX slipped 1.7%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ retreated 1.3%.

Heavyweights Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX were down 1.4% and 1.6%, respectively.

Banks .AXFJ ended 0.5% lower. The Commonwealth Bank CBA.AX fell 0.5% and the National Australia Bank NAB.AX slid 0.3%.

Among individual stocks, Bluescope Steel's BSL.AXshares dropped 4% to its lowest level in more than three months as an ongoing strike by United Auto Workers against the Detroit Three automakers in the United States affected the steel producer's North American business.

Costa Group CGC.AX tanked 3.4% after it said U.S. private equity firm Paine Schwartz Partners reduced its offer for shares it does not already own.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.4% to finish the session at 11,397.00.

Synlait Milk SML.NZ hit a record low after second-largest shareholder a2 Milk ATM.NZ said it will cancel the company's exclusive rights to manufacture and supply some of its infant milk formula products.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

