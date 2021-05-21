Australia shares end higher on tech, Wall Street boost

By Yamini C S

May 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Friday flitted in and out of negative territory, but turned positive to end the week higher, with local tech stocks taking cues from an upbeat Wall Street session on signs of a pick-up in U.S. job growth this month.

The benchmark ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.2% higher at 7030.3 points, and delivered a weekly gain of 0.23%.

"We saw a rise in the Nasdaq last night in the U.S. so that's helping our market today," Henry Jennings, a senior analyst at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter said.

Wall Street snapped three straight sessions of losses overnight, helped by technology stocks, as the smallest weekly jobless claims since the start of a pandemic-driven recession boosted sentiment. .N

"I wouldn't be surprised if we reverted the engines next week and saw tech stocks under some pressure and everyone rushing back to commodity stocks again," he added.

Kogan.com KGN.AX, down nearly 14%, was the worst performer in the benchmark index after the online retailer posted downbeat annual outlook, while EML Payments EML.AX was the top gainer with a nearly 16% climb.

EML was also top gainer in the tech index, .AXIJ which rose 1.6%.

Banking stocks .AXFJ were flat, although three of the "Big Four" banks were trading in the black. Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, which lost about 0.5%, weighed in the index.

"I think there's a little bit of profit-taking in some of the banks and (investors) taking some money off the table before the weekend," Jennings said.

On the downside, the energy index .AXEJ lost 2% to hit its lowest close in six months, as oil prices were set for their biggest weekly loss since March. O/R

Heavyweights Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos STO.AX lost 3.3% and 4.9%, respectively.

Weak iron ore prices prompted the Australian metals and mining index .AXMM to shed 1.1%, its lowest close since May 3. The index shed about 2% for the week. IRONORE/

BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX, and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX fell between 1% and 2%.IRONORE/

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 index .NZ50 inched 0.2% higher to 12,459.61 points.

(Reporting by Yamini C S, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

