Australia shares end higher on mining, energy boost; US CPI in focus

July 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares extended gains on Wednesday, on the back of mining and energy stocks, while investors awaited crucial U.S. inflation data that could provide clues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike policy going ahead.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO advanced 0.4% to close at 7,135.70 points, after gaining 1.5% on Tuesday.

Investors are looking for further clues on whether price pressures are abating and if the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its cycle of interest rate hikes. .N

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said it remains to be determined whether there is more work to be done on monetary policy, but it is possible that some further tightening will be required to bring inflation to heel.

"The messaging from the RBA is indicating that they are poised to move higher on interest rates. So, we will see at least one more interest rate hike in coming months," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Looking ahead, the "rest of the year will be dependent largely on what happens in the Chinese market," Waterer added.

Local energy .AXEJ stocks led the gains with a nearly 2% jump, tracking overnight gains in U.S. energy shares from sharply higher oil prices. .N

The heavyweight mining index .AXMM gained 1%, with top miners BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX and Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX rising 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD, however, slipped 0.9%.

In New Zealand, the central bank held the cash rate steady at 5.5% on Wednesday, as expected.

Analysts at Barclays said they remained with the view that rate cuts by RBNZ would begin in first quarter of 2024 but note the risk of a cut in fourth quarter this year, if the GDP contraction deepens.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed flat at 11,908.27.

